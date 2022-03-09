STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Will' no more a must for property regularisation

The announcement made by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister assumes significance as the municipal bodies’ elections are due in Delhi.

Published: 09th March 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri interacts with media on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Photo | Twitter)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved a slew of changes in the development control norms after which ‘will’ is no longer mandatory for the regularisation of properties in unauthorised colonies in the national capital. Now, the owner can also seek regularisation for the entire plot on which the structure is constructed. 

Presently, the ownership right is granted on building footprint only. The amendments also permit the municipal body to approve the layout plan of a portion of a colony, which in turn will enable the agency to sanction building plans.

To ensure smooth and better implementation of the land pooling scheme, the ministry has also approved amendments to the Delhi Development (DD) Act which will allow the government to include land in the pool irrespective of the fact whether minimum threshold participation is achieved or not.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri informed about these modifications in the rules on Tuesday at a press conference. He said that the steps were being taken to resolve residual 
difficulties faced in the implementation of land pooling scheme in Delhi and in the grant of ownership rights in unauthorised colonies.

According to the ministry officials, around 1,000 applications under Pradhan Mantri - Unauthorized Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY) have been kept under abeyance due to the unavailability of valid ‘Will’ or ‘Gift Deed’ documents. “The proposed amendment for not treating valid ‘Will’ as a mandatory document will speed up the process of disposal of cases and facilitate in increasing the number of Conveyance Deed (CD) /Authorization Slip (AS). The ownership rights will be granted for the complete land in case the property is on a private plot,” said the ministry.

The announcement made by the minister assumes significance as the municipal bodies’ elections are due in Delhi. The Delhi State Election Commission may announce election dates in a day or two.

Ministry’s take on PM-UDAY scheme
PM-UDAY, seen as a poll plank, was launched just before Delhi elections by the Centre in December 2019. “The powers to Centre to declare mandatory pooling even if minimum threshold participation has not been achieved is for ensuring time-bound planned development,” the ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi civic bodies elections Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Delhi Development Act Delhi State Election Commission
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp