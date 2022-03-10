STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP headquarters comes to life: Workers celebrate 'Jeet Ki Holi', dance to Punjabi songs

While addressing AAP leaders and workers at the party headquarters, Kejriwal asked them to practice 'politics of love' and said coming days belong to India.

Published: 10th March 2022 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Aam Aadmi Party supporters celebrate the party's landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly elections.

Aam Aadmi Party supporters celebrate the party's landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly elections. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here on Thursday reverberated with celebrations as it became clear that the party was headed for a massive win in the Punjab Assembly polls.

AAP volunteers and supporters danced to the beats of dhol and Punjabi songs, distributed sweets and showered flower petals as party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal entered the party office.

"It is a victory of honest politics in Punjab. We are celebrating 'Jeet Ki Holi' (Holi of victory)," Mankeerat Singh, a party volunteer from Punjab, said as he threw colour in the air.

Elated AAP supporters took selfies and garlanded AAP leaders present at the party headquarters.

Rose petals were strewn on the road in front of the AAP headquarters, with various small and large posters and hoardings of prominent party leaders like Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Bhagwant Mann coming up.

Huge posters of B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh were also put up around the party office and volunteers were seen taking selfies with them.

The whole area reverberated with slogans of 'Babasaheb aur Bhagat Singh Ka Sapna Adhoora, Kejriwal Karega Poora' and 'Inquilab Zindabad' as the volunteers danced to the tune of AAP's Punjab poll theme song “Ikk Mauka Kejriwal Nu — Ikk Mauka Bhagwant Mann Nu”.

Present at the party headquarters along with Kejriwal were the senior leadership of AAP, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, cabinet minister and state convenor Gopal Rai, and Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta.

While addressing AAP leaders and workers at the party headquarters here, Kejriwal asked them to practice "politics of love" and said coming days belong to India.

People were also seen taking selfies with 'little Bhagwant Mann' -- 3-year-old Avyaan Tomar.

He had donned Mann's attire of a yellow turban with spectacles and a moustache.

AAP workers from other states such as Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh were also present at the party headquarters.

"Our joy knows no bound today. It is the victory of the hard work of thousands of AAP volunteers. We hope that the AAP will make inroads into Telangana as well," B Subba Raju, AAP worker from Hyderabad, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aap Punjab assembly elections Punjab punjab assembly polls Punjab polls Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Polls 2022 Punjab Elections
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp