Sisodia launches first ‘lighthouse’ in kalkaji

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the first Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Lighthouse in Kalkaji on Wednesday.

Published: 10th March 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

DSEU ‘Lighthouse’ in Kalkaji; crowd throngs during the inauguration on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the first Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Lighthouse in Kalkaji on Wednesday. With this, the university and college will approach students and not vice-versa, Sisodia said.

Last year, DSEU entered into an agreement with Pune-based non-profit Lighthouse Communities Foundation to set up lighthouses near slum clusters of the city in order to help the disadvantaged youth earn a livelihood.

“Students have to make several efforts to get into colleges and universities. But with this initiative, these will be coming to the students,” Sisodia said. The minister, who also holds the education portfolio, credited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the initiative. “Two years ago, you chose Arvind Kejriwal as your Chief Minister. If he is there, all the developments are possible,” he said.

Sisodia urged the people to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls scheduled for next month. “There is corruption in MCD and our sanitation workers do not get their salaries on time. As a leader, I can ask for votes since we are not the ones who want to earn notes,” he said.

