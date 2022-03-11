Adityanath busts ‘Noida jinx’ after three decades

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the BJP set to secure a straight second term in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appeared to have successfully busted what was dubbed as the “Noida jinx”.

Adityanath also secured victory from Gorakhpur Urban seat, while all three BJP candidates in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, appeared set for the win, according to poll trends.

Noida, Dadri and Jewar assembly constituencies fall in the district. A myth was nurtured for nearly three decades that any Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh who visited Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district was doomed to go out of power.

In recent history, Mayawati, who took oath as the UP CM in March 2007, visited Noida in November that year to attend the wedding of close aide Satish Mishra’s relative. However, the BSP supremo’s bold move, which was seen as a myth-buster at the time, was followed by her ouster from power from the state in 2012.

Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav, who became the CM in 2012, continued the trend of avoiding visits to Noida, often dubbed as the show window to UP. In January this year, Adityanath visited Gautam Buddh Nagar to review the Covid-19 situation and hit out at Mayawati and Akhilesh, saying that coming here is important for him as the chief ministers who preceded him always hesitated to visit the district. “They were afraid. The only important thing was their party’s victory. They had no agenda for economic prosperity and health of the people of the state,” said Adityanath.