Anganwadi workers to move SC against new act

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Anganwadi workers are all set to take legal action and file a petition in the Supreme Court against the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act (HESMA) imposed on them on Wednesday. The decision to impose HESMA was taken by newly appointed Women and Child Minister (WCD) Kailash Gahlot after Rajendra Pal Gautam was divested from the portfolio.

According to the order issued by Gahlot under the HESMA, all Anganwadi workers and helpers are expected to join work with immediate effect. “All the revenue districts shall ensure that at least 10 Anganwadi centers within the respective jurisdiction of the district are inspected on a daily basis by the revenue officials including DM, ADM, SDM and Tehsildar,” the order stated.

The minister also said that a daily report prepared by the revenue officials on the Anganwadi workers’ work will have to be sent to his office by 11 am every day. Reacting to the imposition of the Act, union leader Shivani said that law could be imposed only on government employees but the government did not even give the status of a government employee to Anganwadi workers and helpers.

The union will also hold a press conference on Friday announcing its future course of action. “The government considers them voluntary workers who work on honorarium! Then how can the honourable Lieutenant Governor of Delhi impose HESMA here?” Shivani said. Under the HESMA, a penalty is imposed on government employees who are on strike and it becomes a punishable act, with imprisonment for a term which may be extended to six months, or fine which may extend to Rs 200, or both of these.