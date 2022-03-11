BJP trio wins Noida, Dadri & Jewar seats in Gautam Buddh Nagar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MLAs from Noida, Dadri and Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Thursday emerged victorious from their respective seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, according to official election results.

Pankaj Singh won the Noida seat with a whopping margin of 1.81 lakh votes, while Tejpal Nagar recorded a victory with 1.38 lakh votes, the Election Commission website showed. Singh, the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was leading over his nearest rival Samajwadi Party’s Sunil Chaudhary by a margin of 1.30 lakh votes at 3.30 PM, the website showed.

Pankaj Singh, who is also the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit vice president, polled over 64 per cent of the votes in Noida in 2017 to register his maiden assembly win. Dhirendra Singh won from the Jewar assembly seat with a victory margin of 56,315 votes, according to the result on the election website.

Singh, who had polled 49 per cent of the votes in 2017 to emerge victorious, is considered close to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a key person behind the upcoming airport in the constituency. All three assembly constituencies had gone to polls on February 10 during the first round of the seven-phase elections in the state.

