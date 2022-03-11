STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Two men wanted in Gurugram double murder case arrested in Delhi

Two men wanted in a double murder case in Gurugram were arrested from Dwarka, police said on Friday.

Published: 11th March 2022 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two men wanted in a double murder case in Gurugram were arrested from Dwarka here, police said on Friday.

Two pistols and eight live cartridges were also seized from them, they said.

Vikash Kant (21) and Hoshiyar (29), sharp shooters belonging to a group of gangsters Kala Jatheri, Lawrence Bishnoi and Naresh Sethi, were arrested, they said.

They along with some of their associates, who are absconding, were involved in the killing of two brothers -- Paramjit and Surjit -- in Khor village in Haryana's Gurugram on February 25, police said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the brothers were close associates of jailed gangster Kaushal and they had a rivalry with Ajay Jaildar, who belonged to their village, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Jaildar with the support of Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi-Naresh Sethi and Goldy Brar gang carried out the attack to establish supremacy in the liquor business, he said.

The Delhi Special Cell in coordination with the Gurugram Police was tasked to trace the gang's members involved in the incident, Yadav said.

"Acting on a tip-off, our team apprehended the accused from Dwarka on Thursday," he said.

When they were interrogated, it emerged that Jaildar was the planner and the gang provided him men, logistics and arms, Yadav said.

Seven to eight assailants reached Khor village, where Hoshiyar, Kant and Gangaram fired at Surjit and killed him, while another team of assailants fired at Paramjit and killed him, he said.

"While the assailants were firing, a shooter of Goldy Brar was injured. Both the murders were committed within a distance of 400-500 metres in a planned manner," the officer said.

After the incident, the assailants fled the spot and hid at different places in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on the directions of their gang's leaders, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurugram Gurugram Crime Gurugram Murder Delhi
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp