Clarity on NSE link to tax havens: CBI

RajesH Kumar Thakur and Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during the ongoing probe into the National Stock Exchange (NSE) manipulation case is learned to have stumbled upon some crucial facts that NSE’s former MD Chitra Ramkrishna and former Group Operating Officer (GOO) Anand Subramanian were on tax-haven countries like Seychelles and Mauritius.

The CBI on Friday informed a special Delhi court (CBI cases) that inputs obtained on Chitra and Anand visits to tax-haven countries need to be proved in details to ascertain the purposes of visits during their services times. Sources also hinted that the agency has got some technical clues on the email ID, rigyajursama@outlook.com, was created by none else than Anand Subramanian and it was also linked to another email ID of his on Hotmail.

Sources said that email details were deliberately deleted by Anand, which would have now come as crucial evidence and threw much light on the manipulation and irregularities done with the NSE. Recently, the CBI had stated to the special court that software named ‘Chanakya’ was being used in the exploitation of NSE TBT (Trick by Trick) architectures for getting undue benefits from trading and other activities of NSE.

Meanwhile, on Friday, sources said that the CBI counsel informed the special court (CBI cases) opposing the bail petition of Anand Subramanian that he might have been influencing the decisions of then MD Chitra Ramkrishna and others in bourse manipulation. Anand’s lawyer Arshdeep Singh informed the court that the scam had reportedly taken place between 2010 and 2014 while Anand had joined in 2013. He also said that nothing against Anand was found in the internal inquires, which were conducted then by the NSE committee.