DDA’s housing amendment gets nod from officials 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seeking to attract more buyers, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday approved an amendment in housing regulations to allow the public to participate in its schemes even if they or their family members own a flat or plot in Delhi, officials said.

The decision was taken during a meeting via video-conferencing, held under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of DDA. The authority gave nod to an amendment in the DDA (Management and Disposal of Housing Estate) Regulations, 1968, officials said.

“To attract more buyers, the authority approved amendment in DDA housing regulations to allow the public to participate in housing schemes even if they or their family members don’t own a flat or plot of area above 67 sqm in Delhi,” the DDA said. Regulation 7 says that only those will be eligible for allotment of DDA flats who don’t own a flat or land in Delhi, nor do their family members, officials said.

It has been restricting the demand for DDA flat to a “considerable extent,” the authority claimed. “The unsold flats of developing areas may be offered through first come first serve basis and no condition in terms of ownership of flats shall apply to the applicants. In other words, unsold flats can be purchased by an applicant even though he/she may be having a flat or plot in the city,” it said.