STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DDA’s housing amendment gets nod from officials 

The decision was taken during a meeting via video-conferencing, held under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of DDA.

Published: 12th March 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Development Authority

Delhi Development Authority (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seeking to attract more buyers, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday approved an amendment in housing regulations to allow the public to participate in its schemes even if they or their family members own a flat or plot in Delhi, officials said.

The decision was taken during a meeting via video-conferencing, held under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of DDA. The authority gave nod to an amendment in the DDA (Management and Disposal of Housing Estate) Regulations, 1968, officials said. 

“To attract more buyers, the authority approved amendment in DDA housing regulations to allow the public to participate in housing schemes even if they or their family members don’t own a flat or plot of area above 67 sqm in Delhi,” the DDA said. Regulation 7 says that only those will be eligible for allotment of DDA flats who don’t own a flat or land in Delhi, nor do their family members, officials said.

It has been restricting the demand for DDA flat to a “considerable extent,” the authority claimed. “The unsold flats of developing areas may be offered through first come first serve basis and no condition in terms of ownership of flats shall apply to the applicants. In other words, unsold flats can be purchased by an applicant even though he/she may be having a flat or plot in the city,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Development Authority DDA housing regulations
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp