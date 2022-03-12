STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks on Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel being made next Lt Governor

Lakshadweep Administrator Praful K Patel is touted to be the next Lieutenant Governor of Delhi replacing Anil Baijal.

Published: 12th March 2022 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted a cryptic tweet on Saturday, asking if Lakshadweep Administrator Praful K Patel is being made the next Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Anil Baijal is the current Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

"Is Mr Praful Patel, Administrator of Lakshdweep, being made the next LG of Delhi?" Kejriwal tweeted. Baijal, a 1969-batch UT cadre officer, was appointed the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in December 2016. Patel, who served as the home minister of Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister, took charge as Lakshadweep administrator in December 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Praful Patel Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Delhi Lt Governor
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp