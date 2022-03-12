Future at stake, students worried

Ankita Upadhyay By

NEW DELHI: The students who have come back from Ukraine are left wondering over what their future beholds as Ukraine is still locked in a battle with Russia and prominent cities are being destroyed by the Russians. While the students are taking online classes, they are not sure until when they will be able to continue with these classes. Senior year students are also worried about the completion of their courses and exams and the junior students are planning to take admission in other countries such as Poland and Romania.

According to Suraj Sharma, an MBBS student from Ayodhya who was studying in Ukraine’s Uzhhorod National Medical University, has not been able to take online classes as the city is under attack by Russians. He said that his exams were due in June but he is not sure whether they will be conducted or not.

“We hope that the government helps us in this situation. Otherwise, we will get stuck. The advisory that the government issued helped us a little, but does not have clarity. They are saying we are allowed to appear in the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) exam if you are an intern. But without a degree, how can we take that test?” asked Sooraj.

Aman Singh, a third-year MBBS student of Bukovinian State Medical University, is worried about the National Medical Council’s decision and said that they should not create problems for students who studied online like they did with students in China and the Philippines, where they were denied degrees due to the same.

“It is better if we get transferred to Indian medical colleges but in case we don’t, then we will have no other choice but to move to Poland or Hungary,” said Singh. According to Vikas Raghav, a third-year student of Ternopil National Medical College, said if the war continues, he will take admission in a college in Romania and his university has allowed the students to get their documents.

While the students are worried, practising doctors said that they need not worry as an MBBS course which is of 5.5 years can be completed in 10 years as well. “NMC guidelines say that an MBBS course which is of 5.5 years can be completed in 10 years. Also, many students who came from China due to Covid-19 are still pursuing online education as in foreign countries there is very little to no physical training,” said Dr. Rohan Krishnan, President, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).