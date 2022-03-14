STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Account suspension: Delhi High Court seeks Twitter’s stand

The Delhi High Court has sought response of microblogging platform Twitter on a plea challenging the suspension of a user account for alleged violation of rules.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has sought response of microblogging platform Twitter on a plea challenging the suspension of a user account for alleged violation of rules. Justice V Kameswar Rao issued notice to Twitter and the Centre on the petition by Jasdeep Munjal who said that on February 24, when he tried to login to his Twitter handle @MeghBulletin, he saw that his account was suspended by the US-based social media platform without giving any notice to him.

The Centre was represented through standing counsel Manish Mohan. Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter, said the writ petition was not maintainable against the platform as it was a private entity. The petition said after suspension of the account, the petitioner received an email from Twitter stating that the account has been suspended for violating the Twitter rules. Removing his handle without any notice has given an unquestioned opportunity to fake handles in spreading false news in his name, said the court. 

