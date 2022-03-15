Baba Ganninath-Govind Charitable Trust celebrates Holi in west Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 'Baba Ganninath-Govind Charitable Trust' in the national capital organised Holi celebrations on Sunday at the Frontier Bhawan, near Tihar village in west Delhi. Devotees of the Madhesia community organised the event at the centre, a week ahead of the festival, which will be observed on March 17-18.

The community also burns effigies of social evils such as dowry, among others. Baba Ganninath was a Hindu saint and a folk deity, who is worshipped as kuldevta (community god) of Halwai and Kanu community in India.

A postage stamp was issued to commemorate him in 2018 by the Department of Post, Government of India. The deity is mainly worshipped in parts of Bihar, where he was known to be born and studied. National convenor of the trust, Mamta Gupta along with people from different states including Madhya Pradesh, participated in the Holi festivities.