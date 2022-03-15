STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complete desilting of drains, installation of pumps before May 31: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The department has also issued a circular to the chief engineers of different divisions for immediate compliance with the directions.

Published: 15th March 2022 08:59 AM

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia speaks at the secretariat

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia speaks at the secretariat (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed Public Works Department (PWD) officials to complete desilting of drains and installation of pumps at vulnerable points by May 31 to ensure that waterlogging does not take place during the upcoming monsoon season, officials said on Monday. 

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, warned that action will be taken for any "slackness" in connection with cleaning of drains. The department has also issued a circular to the chief engineers of different divisions for immediate compliance with the directions. 

The circular issued by the PWD said Deputy CM and PWD minister has directed officials to take necessary actions and be prepared for the monsoon so that no waterlogging occurs on PWD roads. "All the tenders of cleaning of drains, installation of pumps, maintenance vans deployment etc must be called at the earliest. Works to cleaning and desilting of all drains must be completed by May 31, 2022. Critical locations and hotspots should be given special care," the PWD circular said. 

It also stated, "Chief engineers concerned should personally monitor these actions taken by divisions and take immediately necessary action for any slackness in this regard."  

According to the government data, there are about 2,846 drains in Delhi and their length is about 3,692 km. The PWD manages 2,050 km length of drains along 1,260 km of road across 17 divisions in the city. 

The three civic bodies collectively manage over 400 km of small and medium drains along its roads and colonies. These drains are cleaned by the civic bodies while the PWD manages the major drains, including conducting their desilting. Normally it takes around two-and-a-half months to clean big nullahs and all drains along city roads, PWD officials said.

