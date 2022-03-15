STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government begins holding interviews to select new MD of metro rail body

As per the advertisement issued by the transport department regarding this appoitment, the applicant for the post of managing director should be at least 45 years old.

Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Monday began holding interviews for the post of the managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), said sources. The incumbent Mangu Singh's term will end on March 31.

Delhi government had invited applications for the post in February and it had shortlisted about 25 persons for the post. The DMRC MD is a nominee of the Delhi government. The corporation has 17 directors, including a chairman. The managing director is designated by the Delhi government. Also, the Centre and the Delhi government, which have equal stakes in DMRC, nominate five members each. 

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot, who is also one of the selection committee members, was not available for comment. However, sources said that the interviews had begun and will continue on Tuesday as well.

A meeting of the selection committee is otherwise headed by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. As per the advertisement issued by the transport department regarding this appoitment, the applicant for the post of managing director should be at least 45 years old.

The advertisement also mentioned that for external candidates, the maximum age is 58 years and 60 years for internal candidates. The age of superannuation of the managing director is 65 years. The managing director retires at the end of a five-year term or after attaining 65 years age.

In a meeting held recently, the ministry of urban affairs also wrote to the Delhi government to relook into the selection committee to pick the managing director, stating that there is no member from the ministry in the committee and also that it needs a professional and an expert. However, officials of the DMRC has not commented on this issue so far. 

Ministry on selection committee

Recently, the ministry or urban affairs told the Delhi government that it should have a representative in the selection committee to pick the MD. DMRC officials are yet to comment on this

