An imaginative response to change

After the pandemic, I believe when humanity faces a collective crisis, we should come together and think if we can actually create a change or not. In that way, artists are the harbingers of change,” shares Monica Jain, director of Art Centrix Space, Vasant Kunj, while speaking about the current group exhibition hosted at the gallery.

‘Brink’—the show unveiled on March 10—attempts to create a sense “of being at the edge of something powerful”, especially at a time when it is critical for us to re-evaluate our actions. “The exhibition is a reflection of that change through the eyes of these artists,” adds Jain, who is also the curator of this show.

Continuing till April 10, this exhibition features paintings and photographs by six contemporary artists. Apart from this, artist Shalini Vichitra has presented a single installation titled ‘Continuum’. Vichitra’s artwork is a series of prayer wheels that the artist has used as tools of cartography to appeal to a sense of peace all while highlighting the fragile balance between the natural world and human habitation.

Exploring collective consciousness

Among the artworks displayed here are paintings by contemporary artist Ganesh Gohain from Vadodara. Speaking about his paintings based on the Indrajaal plant (a sea plant) that many people consider auspicious, the artist elaborates, “I have always been curious about the belief that humankind holds on to even today when the world is more focused on science. These curiosities made me look at the Indrajaal plant, which I have been nurturing in my home for the past 23 years.” Gohain mentions that using vibrant hues of ochre, silver, and red imparts a magical effect to the paintings. “Although painted on a two-dimensional canvas, these colours give the image a sculptural effect when one [the viewer] passes by. It is like the image of a dreamcatcher,” he adds.

Kerala-based artist Tom Vattakuzhy is showcasing his works created during the years 2020 and 2021. While the paintings are reflections of Vattakuzhy’s experience of the pandemic, the artist specifies that he does not believe in creating a complete narrative for his artworks. “I am a person who is very moved by feelings and these feelings push me to paint. When I begin painting, what I have in mind is only a certain feeling. So, I let my paintings be open to multiple narratives and interpretations. It is up to my viewers; it is the viewer who will take the idea of my painting forward, giving it more dimensions.”

Quoting French artist Paul Gaugain who said ‘I shut my eyes in order to see’, Vattakuzhy adds, “My paintings are, in a way, a vision that I have when I paint with my eyes shut. It is kind of a reflection of the inner flow of life.” On viewing Vattakuzhy’s works carefully, one will notice that he has created them using sombre and darker hues. “It is a portrayal of the times we are part of. My choice of colours is not purposeful. Rather, being a part of present-day society, my colour palette is automatically influenced by it.”Although starkly different in approach, these artists collectively attempt to provide a conscious understanding of the current world we inhabit.

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: ‘Brink’

WHEN: Till April 10; Monday to Saturday, 11:00am to 6:00pm

WHERE: Art Centrix Space,

Jain Farms, Vasant Kunj