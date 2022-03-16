Centenary gift: DU offers opportunity to finish degrees

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has decided to give a ‘centenary’ chance to all ex-students, who could not complete their degrees due to various impediments. It has been decided that examinations will be conducted twice during the centenary year of the university commencing from May 1.

In reply to a question at the Lok Sabha on March 14, Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar informed that DU has decided to conduct examinations twice during the centenary year. However, the university’s registrar, Vikas Gupta, said the decision was taken at a special executive council meeting held in January this year.

As a part of the centenary year, the university has decided that students who could not appear for two-three papers can sit for their exams again in order to complete their degrees. However, this option will not be available to students who had dropped out in the first or second year.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had termed it a ‘centenary’ chance. “Students who could not complete their degree for some reason can come and give their papers and earn their degrees.”

As part of this celebration, ex-students eligible for this option will be given two chances — the first one around September and October, and the second, somewhere around March next year. There will be a separate registration for these and students who could not take two-three papers will be permitted to sit for their respective exams.

Registrar Gupta shared that as part of the centenary celebrations this year, the university will set up a portal where former students who could not obtain their degree due to some reason will be allowed to register.

Year-long celebration

Centenary celebrations of DU from May 1, 2022, to May 1, 2023

Two chances for such students between May 1, 2022, & May 1 2023. The first one is around September-October. Second around March 2023

Separate registration for the 2 chances. Students who could not appear in 2-3 papers can sit for exams