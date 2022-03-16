Jindal university announces study abroad programme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students of O P Jindal Global University will be able to study in some of the world’s top universities on a short term programme in the summer. In an unparalleled development in international education and global engagement for Indian students, Jindal Global University recently announced 12 short-term programmes.

The programmes are being offered at Harvard University, Columbia University, University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School), Syracuse University, University of Oregon and UCLA in the United States; University of Oxford in the UK; Sciences Po in France; University of Granada and Instituto Superior de Derecho y Economia (ISDE) in Spain and Sofia University in Bulgaria.

University vice-chancellor C. Raj Kumar said, “the short-term study abroad programmes offer students the opportunity to spend several weeks in intensive credit-bearing learning programmes for a holistic experience at top universities.”

“This enables them to understand new perspectives, experience cross-cultural learning, understand international trends and get insights into a global environment,” the vice-chancellor said. Jindal Global University at Sonipat in Haryana was recognised as an “institution of eminence” in 2019 by the union ministry of education.