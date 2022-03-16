STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jindal university announces study abroad programme

In an unparalleled development in international education and global engagement for Indian students, Jindal Global University recently announced 12 short-term programmes.

By Express News Service

The programmes are being offered at Harvard University, Columbia University, University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School), Syracuse University, University of Oregon and UCLA in the United States; University of Oxford in the UK; Sciences Po in France; University of Granada and Instituto Superior de Derecho y Economia (ISDE) in Spain and Sofia University in Bulgaria.

University vice-chancellor C. Raj Kumar said, “the short-term study abroad programmes offer students the opportunity to spend several weeks in intensive credit-bearing learning programmes for a holistic experience at top universities.”

“This enables them to understand new perspectives, experience cross-cultural learning, understand international trends and get insights into a global environment,” the vice-chancellor said. Jindal Global University at Sonipat in Haryana was recognised as an “institution of eminence” in 2019 by the union ministry of education.

