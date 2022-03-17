STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NCRTC unveils India's first rapid rail coaches for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor

The modern RRTS trains have ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse seating, wide standing space, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, laptop/mobile charging facility and dynamic route maps.

Published: 17th March 2022 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Exterior of the newly-unveiled train at the Duhai depot in Ghaziabad

Exterior of the newly-unveiled train at the Duhai depot in Ghaziabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The first train of the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) project was finally unveiled on Wednesday at the Duhai depot in Ghaziabad, following which the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will commence trial run on the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor later this year.

The modern RRTS trains have ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse seating, wide standing space, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, laptop/mobile charging facility, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, heating ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC) and other amenities.

The air-conditioned RRTS trains will have standard as well as one coach each of premium class reserved for women commuters.

NCRTC MD Vinay Kumar Singh said, "We have always prioritised commuter convenience since the inception of the country’s first RRTS project. Our teams have studied the commuter needs for regional travel and worked on providing several customised amenities which will go a long way in providing a reliable mode of travel for the passenger."

The delivery of these semi high-speed aerodynamic train sets, with distributed power, will start soon in the coming months. The Alstom (earlier Bombardier) manufacturing facility at Savli in Gujarat will be delivering a total of 210 cars for the first RRTS corridor.

The NCRTC officials said that the work on the entire 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is in full swing, which will have 25 stations in total, including 2 depots at Duhai and Modipuram and one stabling yard at Jangpura. 

NCRTC has completed about 80 per cent of the foundation work of the elevated section. More than 1,400 piers on a 40 km stretch and 18 km of viaduct have been constructed so far, most of which is in the priority section. Meanwhile, the 17-km priority section, between Sahibabad to Duhai, is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025.

The civil work on the priority section, having a total of 5 stations, is nearing completion. Track laying activities along with overhead electrical equipments (OHE) installation are going on the elevated viaduct. 
All five RRTS stations in the priority section - Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai depot - have started taking shape.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Regional rapid transit system RRTS project NCRTC Delhi Meerut RRTS corridor Delhi Meerut RRTS
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp