'Uniforms should be inclusive of religious practices': Activists 'disappointed' with HC order on hijab

Simra Ansari of Jamia Millia Islamia said that there are some people who do not want Muslim women to get an education and are forcing them to choose between studies and their identity.

Published: 17th March 2022 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Uniforms should be inclusive of religious and social practices in a diverse country, said student activists and other speakers in a press conference here on Wednesday. 

They said that the Karnataka High Court's judgment on hijab was 'disappointing' and asserted that uniforms should be inclusive of such intri-cacies in a diverse country like India. They demanded that cases against those who participated in protests against the hijab ban be withdrawn.

In its 129-page order, the High Court has held that the hijab is not an essential religious practice and upheld the Karnataka government's order banning the use of any cloth on the campus. At the press conference, several Muslim women students and activists spoke about the court’s order and put forth a series of demands.

Huma Masih, a student activist, said, "The hijab issue should have stirred a healthy discussion on the culture of uniforms. It should have started a discussion on whether uniforms are inclusive and democratic, but no one is talking about it." 

Simra Ansari of Jamia Millia Islamia said that there are some people who do not want Muslim women to get an education and are forcing them to choose between studies and their identity. "Whenever Muslim women have come forward to talk about their rights, there are some people from a specific ideology who have had issues," she said.

"This (hijab ban) is a systematic way to stop Muslim women from getting educated by forcing them to choose between their studies and identity. Through this stage, I want to say that we will attain our right to get educated and also keep our identity," she added.

Khalida Parveen, a social activist, said that she was 'disappointed' and 'angry' over the court's decision. 

