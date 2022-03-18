2020 Delhi riots: Kin of martyred Intelligence Bureau staffer gets government job, ex-gratia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday handed over a government job certificate in the education department to the deceased Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma's brother Ankur Sharma, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Ankit Sharma was an IB officer killed during the riots in northeast Delhi in 2020. Kejriwal took to Twitter and said, "We can never compensate for the loss of a loved one's life but I hope this government job and an assistance of Rs 1 crore brings the family strength. We will continue to stand by them and support them whenever needed."

Ankur Sharma has been appointed as a 'Junior Assistant' in the Department of Education, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). Last year also, Kejriwal handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family.

After receiving the certificate, Ankur Sharma said, "My brother Ankit Sharma died during the Delhi Riots. Since then, the government has supported me and my family at every step. The Chief Minister provided us with financial assistance. Today, I have been offered a government job. I will always remain indebted to Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and everyone at the government for looking after our family."

A cabinet meeting was convened at the Delhi Secretariat in March 2021 under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in which Ankur Sharma, brother of late Ankit Sharma, was proposed to be given a job in the government as per his merit.

This proposal was unanimously approved by the cabinet after which it was sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. After getting approval from L-G, Kejriwal on Thursday handed over the appointment letter to Ankur Sharma.

