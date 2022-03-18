BJP did nothing for Hindu victims of 2020 Delhi riots: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a brother of slain Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma was given a job in the government, the AAP on Thursday stepped up its attack on the BJP, saying it does politics in the name of Hindus but did not do anything for the members who suffered due to the 2020 riots.

The party alleged that the violence in northeast Delhi was "a well thought-out plan and a conspiracy" of the BJP but it did not come forward to provide any help to Hindus who fell victims to the riots.

"We had a feeling that the BJP, which would certainly not help Muslims, would at least help the Hindus But it is very unfortunate that the BJP, which only plays politics in the name of Hindus, did not come forward to help any of the them," said AAP's political affairs committee Durgesh Pathak.

He said it was the AAP government which helped the victims "in all possible way". "Why didn't the BJP government at the Centre do anything for his family when the IB comes under it? Everybody knows that behind the Delhi riots, there was a well thought-out plan, the entire conspiracy was hatched by the BJP so that it can reap political dividends," he said.

He demanded that the BJP and its leaders apologise to the Hindu society for not helping any of the victims of Delhi riots.