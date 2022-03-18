Centre's new scrappage policy unfair, benefits automobile makers: NCR Transport Ekta Manch

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The NCR Transport Ekta Manch on Thursday threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 1 against the Centre's new scrappage policy, alleging that it would only benefit automobiles manufacturers.

The vehicle scrappage policy will come into effect from April 1. The government has said that the policy will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles and promote a circular economy in the city. Announced in the Union Budget 2021-22, the policy provides for fitness tests after 20 years for personal vehicles, and 15 years for commercial vehicles.

Ekta Manch's general secretary Shyam Sundar said the "unfair" scrappage policy will affect crores of citizens and will only benefit a few "cronies". "Around 30 crore people are associated with transportation business. The central government is planning to destroy the livelihood of those associated with the transportation business by scrapping 10-to-15-year-old vehicles. The government is only benefitting big businessmen in the automobiles industry," Sundar said.

He announced that several transport unions will hold an indefinite strike against the policy. "Several delegations of transport unions have suggested that if the government thinks that old vehicles lead to pollution, then it must provide an alternative in the form of CNG engines in the car instead of scrapping the entire vehicle. However they ignored our calls," Sundar said.