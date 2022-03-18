COVID ward empty at Delhi's LNJP Hospital after two years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, the mainstay of the city's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, now has "zero patient" admitted at the facility, the first time since March 2020, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

All the COVID patients of third wave have been successfully treated & discharged from LNJP Hospital.



For the first time since March 2020, zero patients of COVID-19 are admitted in the hospital.



The first case of COVID-19 in Delhi was reported in March 2020 and since then the LNJP Hospital, the largest facility of the city government has been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic in the capital, having treated domestic patients as well as those from foreign countries in three waves, the last being fuelled by the Omicron variant.

"All the COVID-19 patients of the third wave have been successfully treated and discharged from LNJP Hospital. For the first time since March 2020, zero patient of COVID-19 are admitted in the hospital," Jain said in a tweet.