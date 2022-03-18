STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID ward empty at Delhi's LNJP Hospital after two years

The first case of COVID in Delhi was reported in March 2020 and since then the LNJP Hospital, the largest facility of the city government has been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.

Published: 18th March 2022 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 11:08 AM

A digital display board showing availability of number of beds at COVID designated LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, the mainstay of the city's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, now has "zero patient" admitted at the facility, the first time since March 2020, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

The first case of COVID-19 in Delhi was reported in March 2020 and since then the LNJP Hospital, the largest facility of the city government has been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic in the capital, having treated domestic patients as well as those from foreign countries in three waves, the last being fuelled by the Omicron variant.

"All the COVID-19 patients of the third wave have been successfully treated and discharged from LNJP Hospital. For the first time since March 2020, zero patient of COVID-19 are admitted in the hospital," Jain said in a tweet.

