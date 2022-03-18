STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police ups security to check drunken driving, hooliganism on Holi

Police said that patrolling will be intensified during Holi and strict action will be taken against those violating traffic rules.

Published: 18th March 2022 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi curfew, Delhi Police

Police personnel checking a vehicle during the weekend curfew, in Delhi. (Photo|ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has made adequate security arrangements for Holi celebrations while keeping hooligans at bay and drunken driving in check.

Delhi Police Addl PRO Anil Mittal said that patrolling will be intensified during Holi and strict action will be taken against those violating traffic rules. "Additional force has been allotted to all district police. Patrolling will be intensified and pickets will be placed. Police will focus on those involved in drunken driving and action will be taken against them," he said.

Police also asked people to adhere to the coronavirus-appropriate behaviour. Safety of women will also be the priority of the Delhi Police, a senior police officer said, adding the police presence will be increased in sensitive areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also made elaborate arrangements to check incidents of drunken driving and over-speeding, among others. Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists on roads, they said. 

"The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements. The traffic police personnel will be deployed at major roads and intersections. The traffic teams will be deployed in different areas. We request you all to follow traffic rules during the Holi celebrations. Do not indulge in drunken driving and triple riding on two wheelers and riding without a helmet," Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Vivek Kishore said. 

A DCP-level officer said that special pickets will be placed in several areas and action will be taken against people selling illicit liquor. "We have deployed special pickets today and tomorrow (for Holi) in various districts," he said.

