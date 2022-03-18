Hostellers 'wrongly' fined over 'banned' guests: JNU Students' Union

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Thursday alleged that several hostel residents were 'wrongly' fined for allowing first-year students, who have not yet been allotted accommodation, to stay in their rooms.

In a letter to Dean of students (DoS), Sudheer Pratap Singh, the students' body urged the administration to immediately intervene in the matter and revoke all the fines imposed on the students in the name of 'warden checks'.

"Many residents of the hostels were fined Rs 2,000 for keeping 'unauthorised guests' in their rooms. However, it should be clarified that a majority of such unauthorised persons are students of JNU from the 2021 batch, who have not yet been allotted hostel by the university," the letter stated.

JNUSU councillor Anagha Pradeep said several hostels in the last few days were 'raided' in the name of warden checks and many second and third-year students have been fined for keeping ‘unauthorised persons' in the hostel.

"They have been wrongly fined. A friend of mine received a notice asking her to submit the fine of Rs 2,000 on Thursday for keeping unauthorised guests. The university has threatened that if she failed to pay the fine, her room will be double locked. How will these students submit fines on short notice?" she said.

However, the university administration said wardens have been carrying out checks in several hostels to remove unauthorised people staying in the hostels.