Delhi PWD urges officials to devote time for site visits, oversee completion of projects  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has directed its engineering wing officials to devote the first half of all working days for field inspections to ensure construction projects are completed on time, officials said on Sunday.

Junior Engineers, Assistant Engineer and Executive Engineers will have to visit construction sites daily in the first half while Superintending Engineer will also conduct random daily inspections, they said. “Chief engineers will conduct mandatory site inspections at least twice a week in their respective zones and submit a report to the Engineer-in-Chief (EnC),” a PWD official said.

He added, “The EnC will monitor the inspections done by the officers and submit a fortnightly report for the perusal of the PWD Secretary.” The official said the department has also issued detailed instruction in this regard in a circular earlier this month.

The circular issued said that it is of utmost importance that all the ongoing projects are regularly monitored by the field officers to ensure scheduled progress and timely completion with optimum quality.

It added that it is frequently observed that key field level officers are often engaged in myriad meetings and other routinely file work, leaving them with little time for field inspections, which invariably contributes to tardiness and delays. The circular added that quality of output and performance of the department should be maintained at the highest levels at all times.