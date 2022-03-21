STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi PWD urges officials to devote time for site visits, oversee completion of projects  

The circular added that quality of output and performance of the department should be maintained at the highest levels at all times. 

Published: 21st March 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Workers, Labour, construction, GDP

(File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has directed its engineering wing officials to devote the first half of all working days for field inspections to ensure construction projects are completed on time, officials said on Sunday.

Junior Engineers, Assistant Engineer and Executive Engineers will have to visit construction sites daily in the first half while Superintending Engineer will also conduct random daily inspections, they said.  “Chief engineers will conduct mandatory site inspections at least twice a week in their respective zones and submit a report to the Engineer-in-Chief (EnC),” a PWD official said. 

He added, “The EnC will monitor the inspections done by the officers and submit a fortnightly report for the perusal of the PWD Secretary.” The official said the department has also issued detailed instruction in this regard in a circular earlier this month. 

The circular issued said that it is of utmost importance that all the ongoing projects are regularly monitored by the field officers to ensure scheduled progress and timely completion with optimum quality.

It added that it is frequently observed that key field level officers are often engaged in myriad meetings and other routinely file work, leaving them with little time for field inspections, which invariably contributes to tardiness and delays. The circular added that quality of output and performance of the department should be maintained at the highest levels at all times. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PWD Construction Projects Delhi Inspection Zone
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp