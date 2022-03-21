President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates Delhi heritage park with Mughal-style pavilion

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Endowed with a Mughal-style ‘baradari’ (pavilion) and rich stocks of flowers, a new heritage-themed park near Jama Masjid in old Delhi was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday.

The park was opened amid colourful cultural performances, strains of classical music and traditional dance by a troupe of artists in the ‘baradari’ which was decked up with flowers and a chandelier. President Kovind inaugurated the park by unveiling a plaque. He was given a tour of the garden during his brief visit.

“President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated ‘Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park’ at Parade Ground Road, near Red Fort, Delhi. The park is developed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

In the first phase, an area of about 1.75 acres has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.65 crore, civic officials said. After months of hard labour and meticulous planning, the plot, which was earlier covered in filth and encroached from multiple sides and often used by anti-social elements, has been transformed into a beautiful park, they said.

Conceived in 2017, the park has been built with North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s funds and contributions from various MPs cutting across party lines and former Union minister Vijay Goel, officials had said. It has been developed using rich stocks of flowers and has structures built with traditional craftsmanship. In the second phase, the remaining 2.25 acres is to be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 10.03 crore.

PARK DISPLAYS ART OF MARBLES

A white marble-made ‘baradari’ with cusped arches is the centerpiece of this garden. Red sandstone, white marble and Delhi quartzite stones have been used in the construction.