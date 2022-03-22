Australia returns 29 pieces of antiquities to India

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a big haul of antiquities repatriated in recent years, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has received 29 antiquities including idols and paintings dating back to the 9th-10th century from Australia.

The cache of articles received from Australia comprises sculptures and paintings made of sandstone, marble, bronze, brass and paper including stone sculpture of Jaina Tirthankara along with the Arch of Shrine, Laxmi Narayan, bronzes of Sambandar and Chandikeshwara. The assortment was inspected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

From December to January, a collection of 157 artifacts including statues and idols made of metal, stone, and terracotta were brought back from the United States (US). Since 2014, 228 cultural heritage objects have been retrieved from different countries while the majority of them (178) have come from the US. Only 13 objects were fetched till 2014.

“After having discussions and reviewing conditions, retrieved antiquities will soon be handed over to states such as Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu from where they were stolen,” said an ASI official. Next major recoveries expected to reach Delhi are a quintessential idol of Buddha Avalokiteshwara Padamapani from Italy, the 10th century stone idol of Goat-headed Yogini from United Kingdom, and 500-year-old Hanuman idol, which was stolen from a Tamil Nadu temple, from the US. These idols are in possession of Indian authority abroad and their shipping is being planned.