Biomass plants in Delhi get new PM level target to reduce emissions, tackle pollution 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining states has directed industries in NCR towns to limit Particulate Matter (PM) emission standards for biomass-fuelled boilers at 80 mg/Nms while aiming to keep the emissions at 50 mg/Nms in order to cut down on pollution levels in the region.

“The maximum permissible emission standards for PM emissions for the biomass fuelled boilers shall be 80 mg/Nms; however, such industries shall aim for an emission level of 50 mg/ Nm3, through suitable technology upgrades and installation of requisite air pollution control devices such as bag filters, cyclonic filters, wet scrubbers etc, to be decided by the individual units based on their on-site technical requirements,” the CAQM order dated March 17 read.

It further said that simultaneously while switching to use of agro-residue/biomass fuels on a regular basis, all such industries in NCR must apply for and obtain a revised Chief Technology Officer (CTO) from the respective state pollution control boards.

“In industrial areas in NCR where piped natural gas (PNG) infrastructure and supply is not available, such industries shall also work to completely switch over to bio-mass fuels but not later than March 31,” it stated.

The commission has also asked the respective state governments and pollution control boards of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to disseminate and widely publicise these directions across all industrial sectors/units in the NCR and ensure compliance of these directions, particularly the targeted timelines for complete switch over to only use PNG or biomass as fuel for all industrial applications in the NCR.