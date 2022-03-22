STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Consultants to solve city’s drainage crisis and make it 'world-class': CM Kejriwal

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, which was chaired by the chief minister, to discuss the Delhi Drainage Master Plan.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government will appoint two consultants to resolve the city’s drainage problems and help in overcoming issues such as waterlogging to make it a “world-class” city, an official said.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, which was chaired by the chief minister, to discuss the Delhi Drainage Master Plan. According to the statement, Kejriwal also took stock of all the timelines related to the appointment of consultants and augmentation of drains.

Kejriwal said that it is essential to overcome such issues to make Delhi a “world-class” capital and the government is working round the clock to rid of its drainage woes. “The government will appoint two consultants to look after the project.

One consultant will handle the works of the Najafgarh basin. The second consultant will look after Trans-Yamuna and Barapullah basins. They will prepare the blueprints for augmenting Delhi’s drainage systems and monitor the implementation work as well,” the statement said.

Delhi is divided into three major natural drainage basins — Trans-Yamuna, Barapullah and Najafgarh. There are some small drainage basins also in Aruna Nagar and Chandrawal that drain directly into the 
Yamuna River.

Kejriwal also emphasised bringing the entire project under the purview of one agency. He said the problems of drainage affect every citizen of Delhi. If the government can look after the entire project, it will be able to overcome significant challenges.

“We have been working very hard to resolve Delhi’s drainage and waterlogging problems. We should initiate discussions with all caretaker agencies and ask them to let us take charge of transforming the drainage system,” said Kejriwal. 

Seeking full authority of project
The CM emphasised bringing the entire project under the purview of one agency. He said that if the government can look after the entire project, it will be able to overcome significant challenges.
 

