Delhi covid vaccination drive gathers pace, over 30,000 jabbed in 12-14 group

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total of 31,192 children in the 12-14 age group were vaccinated on Monday till 7.30pm. The drive which began on Wednesday has picked up pace after a slow start because of general unawareness about the program in the public, Holi festival and ongoing exams.

The children are being administered BiologicalE’s Corbevax. For the initial three days, the drive was low key and only over 3,900 shots were administered in the age category on the first two days and very few on the day of Holi.

Only 13 shots were administered on Holi, one of the lowest figures the national capital has seen since the drive started in January last year. As per the CoWin app, by 9pm, a total of 67,114 people were vaccinated and out of which half of them were from the 12-14 age group.

In schools, vaccination drive was conducted in the camps. North East district recorded the highest number of jabs in the category with 6,416 and the lowest was in Central Delhi district with 1,238. Southeast district, where there was zero vaccination on the first day, saw 2,545 children receiving the first jab of the Biological E’s Corbevax vaccine.

A total of 140 vaccination centres have been set up across 11 districts. About six to seven lakh children in the age bracket of 12 to 14 are eligible for vaccination in the city. The vaccination numbers have gone down in Delhi since February 16 as the city reached its saturation point in immunising most categories of people barring those who are yet to get their third booster dose.

On Monday, a total of 18948 people in the age group of 18-44 got the jab and 8,330 were inoculated in the 15-18 age group. The Centre had recently released guidelines for Covid vaccination of children aged 12-14 and said only the Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries in this age group.

According to it, vaccination of 12-14 years would be conducted through dedicated inoculation sessions to avoid unintended vaccination with any other Covid-19 vaccines in the national capital The city on Monday reported 108 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent, as per the health bulletin.

