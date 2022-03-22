STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government's Armed Forces Preparatory School to be named after Bhagat Singh: Kejriwal

It will be a residential school and students will not be charged any fees, the chief minister said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government's upcoming school to prepare students for the armed forces will be named after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The school will come up at a 14-acre campus in Jharoda Kalan with state-of-the-art facilities.

On the eve of the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, the chief minister said, "It was on March 23 (in 1931) that Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death."

"On December 20, 2021, we had announced that Delhi will have a school where students will be prepared for the armed forces. The school will be named Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School," he said in an online briefing.

It will be a residential school and students will not be charged any fees, the chief minister said.

"The school will admit students to classes 9 and 11. There will be 200 seats -- 100 in each class. We have already received 18,000 applications for 200 seats," he said.

An aptitude test will be conducted on March 27 for admission to Class 9.

The test for enrolment for class 11 will be held the next day.

In the second phase, interviews will be conducted, he said.

The students will be taught by retired officers of the army, navy officers and the air force, he added.

