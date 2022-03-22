Delhi High Court asks Centre to file report on vaccination for kids below 12 years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to file a status report regarding Covid-19 vaccination for children below the age of 12 years. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla said the status report be filed within 3 weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on May 12.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on behalf of a minor, a 12-year-old girl, and another seeking direction for the immediate vaccination of those in the 12-17 age group on the grounds that there were fears that the third wave of Covid-19 could affect them more.

An application was also filed on behalf of the petitioners urging the court to direct the central government to give a road map for vaccinating children of 12 years and below. The court noted that the grievance of the petitioners stands partially addressed as the centre started to roll out jabs for kids above 12 years.

Central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia submitted that he will file the status report regarding the same. During the hearing, the court observed that a call has to be taken by the experts whether a particular vaccine is safe or not. So far the Niti Ayog which is taking decisions regarding the vaccination.

Senior advocate Kailash Vasudev, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that more than 50 percent of children are not able to go to schools as they are yet to be vaccinated which is a serious issue.