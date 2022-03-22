STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pragati Maidan tunnel, road corridor in a month: Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday conducted site inspection of Pragati Maidan tunnel project and road corridor and said the facility will be opened within a month.

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:36 AM

Interior of a tunnel coming up at the Pragati Maidan project | twitter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday conducted site inspection of Pragati Maidan tunnel project and road corridor and said the facility will be opened within a month. Sisodia also posted pictures of the Pragati Maidan tunnel and underpasses on Bhairon Marg and the Ring Road on Twitter.

“Reviewed the construction of the roads and tunnel around/under Pragati Maidan, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road and Ring Road. This corridor will soon ease traffic in and around Ring Road and India Gate. The work is almost complete and will be ready to be opened in a month,” Sisodia said. 

In the pictures, major construction works along with beautification works can be seen. Earlier this month, Sisodia, who also holds PWD portfolio, had convened a review meeting department officials on the project and had directed officials to expedite the construction work. He had said the facility will be opened by May. 

Under the project, a 1.2-km-long tunnel and six underpasses are being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 777 crore. The tunnel will start near National Sports Complex of India on Purana Qila Road and pass underneath the Pragati Maidan to culminate at the Ring Road.

