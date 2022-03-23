Huge rainwater storage tanks at airport soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport is coming up with two nine million litre capacity rainwater storage tanks, its handler, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Tuesday on the occasion of ‘World Water Day’.

The airport authorities are building two huge underground reservoirs for rainwater harvesting. The two reservoirs --- one near terminal 1 and the other near terminal 2 --- will become operational in the coming monsoon. “These would help the airport store about nine million litres of rainwater,” said an official.

Over the years, DIAL has installed more than 350 rainwater-harvesting structures. A 16.6 MLD zero liquid discharge Sewage Treatment Plant within the airport to recycle wastewater. In addition, DIAL has also set up a water treatment plant, which can provide five million litre of water per day.

“The entire wastewater generated within the airport is treated in this facility. The treated water is used for heating ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC), irrigation purposes, and toilet flushing at the airport,” it said.

