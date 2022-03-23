STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Huge rainwater storage tanks at airport soon

The airport authorities are building two huge underground reservoirs for rainwater harvesting.

Published: 23rd March 2022 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport is coming up with two nine million litre capacity rainwater storage tanks, its handler, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Tuesday on the occasion of ‘World Water Day’. 

The airport authorities are building two huge underground reservoirs for rainwater harvesting. The two reservoirs --- one near terminal 1 and the other near terminal 2 --- will become operational in the coming monsoon. “These would help the airport store about nine million litres of rainwater,” said an official. 

Over the years, DIAL has installed more than 350 rainwater-harvesting structures. A 16.6 MLD zero liquid discharge Sewage Treatment Plant within the airport to recycle wastewater. In addition, DIAL has also set up a water treatment plant, which can provide five million litre of water per day.

“The entire wastewater generated within the airport is treated in this facility. The treated water is used for heating ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC), irrigation purposes, and toilet flushing at the airport,” it said. 

16.6 million litres per day (MLD) zero liquid discharge Sewage Treatment Plant operates at the airport 350+ rainwater-harvesting structures installed so far

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rainwater harvesting Delhi International Airport World Water Day terminal 2 HVAC 350+ rainwater-harvesting
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp