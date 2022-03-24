5 libraries in memory of Bhagat Singh, says BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a tribute to Bhagat Singh on his 91st martyrdom day, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday announced the opening of five public libraries in east Delhi. The facilities named after the revolutionary leader – Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jan Library – will have seating capacity for 50 people.

According to the MP office, under the first phase the five libraries will come up Anand Vihar, Shahdara, Trilokpuri, and Mayur Vihar for which proceedings and preparations have been completed. The books on patriots who participated in India’s freedom struggle and rulers of India will be a special collection one will find at these facilities.

This library will operate for 12 hours every day from 8 am to 8 pm and it will also have computers with Wi-Fi facility so that children from economically weaker sections can do school assignments. Speaking about his initiative, the MP said that as elected representative of East Delhi, I had promised to bring 360 degree transformational change in my constituency.

“After setting up a network of community kitchens (jan rasoi), redevelopment of Yamuna Sports Complex, reducing the height of Ghazipur landfill and setting up smog towers to reduce pollution, I am proud to announce the launch of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jan Library in East Delhi. It is named after my idol Shaheed Bhagat Singh because he made knowledge and education a weapon to bring down the colonial British empire,” said the MP.

Attacking the Delhi government facing criticism for a new liquor policy, the MP said that his aim is to stop liquor menace and make sure that young adults of Delhi move towards knowledge and not alcohol or drugs.