Delhi CM admits ‘mistake’ in government ad on freedom fighters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday pointed out that there was only Bhagat Singh’s picture displayed in the Delhi government’s advertisements in newspapers on Shaheed Diwas and urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that martyrs should “not be divided”.

The chief minister said that it was indeed a mistake and assured that it will not be repeated after Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri raised the matter during his address to pay homage to martyrs on the first day of the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly.

“Only Bhagat Singh’s photo is there in advertisements issued by the Delhi government in newspapers. It doesn’t have pictures and names of martyrs Sukhdev and Rajguru. Martyrs of the country should not be divided,” Bidhuri said in House.

The BJP leader urged the chief minister to rectify the mistake and requested him to install a statue of martyr Ashfaqulla Khan near the statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on the Delhi Assembly premises.

While paying tributes to martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their martyrdom day, Kejriwal said, “I agree with the Leader of Opposition that we don’t have to divide martyrs. It was indeed a mistake in today’s advertisement. I accept that mistake and ensure that this will not be repeated.” Kejriwal also said that despite 75 years of Independence, the dreams of Bhagat Singh remain unfulfilled.

“No government did anything for the common man. They only indulged in dirty politics. I am happy that the AAP regime is honestly working for the public,” he said.