Delhi GDP up by 50 per cent in five years: says Baijal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s GDP went up by 50 per cent in five years since 2016-17, indicating that the city’s economy is in a strong position, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Wednesday. In his address to the Delhi Assembly, the LG said that Delhi’s economy in 2020-21 was adversely affected due to Covid.

“In 2021-22, Delhi’s GDP on current prices was Rs 9,23,967 crore and in last five years, it grew by 50 per cent as compared to Rs 6,16,085 crore in 2016-17. This shows the strong position of Delhi’s economy,” he said in his address. Delhi’s per capita income in 2021-22 was Rs 14,01,922 which is three times higher than that of the country, he said.

In his address, the L-G mentioned the Delhi government's achievements in various fields including electricity, education, pollution remediation, in situ slum development, green energy etc. Delhi has the cheapest electricity rates in the country and 91.4 per cent of households availed the benefit of power subsidy in 2020-21.

On the Delhi government’s achievement in the education sector, the L-G said that the pass percentage in class 10th and 12th has registered successive growth. “The pass percentage in class 10th and 12th was 97.52 percent and 99.14 percent respectively,” Baijal said.

In his address, Baijal said that the Delhi government’s PWD was constructing 784 multi-storey flats in Deva-nagar neighbourhood for slum-dwellers under its in-situ rehabilitation policy. He also said that the Delhi government was supplying 945 million gallons per day water across the city with a network of 15,000 km water pipelines.