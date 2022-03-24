STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi GDP up by 50 per cent in five years: says Baijal

Delhi’s GDP went up by 50 per cent in five years since 2016-17, indicating that the city’s economy is in a strong position, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Wednesday.

Published: 24th March 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi’s GDP went up by 50 per cent in five years since 2016-17, indicating that the city’s economy is in a strong position, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Wednesday. In his address to the Delhi Assembly, the LG said that Delhi’s economy in 2020-21 was adversely affected due to Covid.

“In 2021-22, Delhi’s GDP on current prices was Rs 9,23,967 crore and in last five years, it grew by 50 per cent as compared to Rs 6,16,085 crore in 2016-17. This shows the strong position of Delhi’s economy,” he said in his address. Delhi’s per capita income in 2021-22 was Rs 14,01,922 which is three times higher than that of the country, he said.

In his address, the L-G mentioned the Delhi government's achievements in various fields including electricity, education, pollution remediation, in situ slum development, green energy etc. Delhi has the cheapest electricity rates in the country and 91.4 per cent of households availed the benefit of power subsidy in 2020-21. 

On the Delhi government’s achievement in the education sector, the L-G said that the pass percentage in class 10th and 12th has registered successive growth. “The pass percentage in class 10th and 12th was 97.52 percent and 99.14 percent respectively,” Baijal said.

In his address, Baijal said that the Delhi government’s PWD was constructing 784 multi-storey flats in Deva-nagar neighbourhood for slum-dwellers under its in-situ rehabilitation policy. He also said that the Delhi government was supplying 945 million gallons per day water across the city with a network of 15,000 km water pipelines. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi GDP Economy Anil Baijal Lieutenant Governor
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp