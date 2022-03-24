STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fire breaks out at wedding venue in Delhi

Nearly, 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. The fire inside the 'pandal' was doused around 3.30 pm. One person, who received a minor injury, was given first aid, official said.

Published: 24th March 2022 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a wedding venue in northwest Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The fire department received information regarding the blaze at 1.48 pm following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. The fire inside the 'pandal' was doused around 3.30 pm.

One person, who received a minor injury, was given first aid, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Fire mishap
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp