Fire breaks out at wedding venue in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a wedding venue in northwest Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The fire department received information regarding the blaze at 1.48 pm following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. The fire inside the 'pandal' was doused around 3.30 pm.

One person, who received a minor injury, was given first aid, officials said.