Delhi government to develop 3,000 acres of land into parks

NEW DELHI: With an aim to transform Delhi into a city of world-class parks, about 3,000 acres of area will be developed as state-of-the-art facilities across 17 forests in the city. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the status of parks on Wednesday and directed officials to submit a detailed project report within 15 days. Currently, 1,500 parks are being redeveloped in collaboration with 450 RWAs under the Mukhyamantri Park Saundaryakaran Yojna.

The government will also fund the development of 5,000 parks and transform them in a manner that residents get the facilities within their locality. A high-level review meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat under the chairmanship of Kejriwal. In this meeting, discussions were taken regarding development of parks on par with parks in other countries.

Sudh parks, spread over an area of 500 acres, are being developed by the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society in collaboration with local RWAs, NGOs and MLAs. Under the scheme, 16,828 parks will be surveyed in the city. So far, 6,396 parks have been surveyed. Of these, 3,565 parks are not maintained up to the standards.

Under its vision for Delhi@2047 to make Delhi the city a modern, equitable and sustainable city, the government has launched the community parks initiative to transform the parks into modern, world class parks. The initiative will be collaboration between DDC and Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS), RWAs and CSR/philanthropic organisations.

Currently, there is minimal involvement of local communities in management of parks but active participation will be ensured in designing and maintenance of the green spaces. These parks would not only improve the ecology but also the overall quality of life for the residents of the national capital.

