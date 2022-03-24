Heavy duty drivers must follow lane discipline: Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is all set to start an intensive enforcement drive for bus drivers and goods carriage vehicles to ensure they adhere to the lane discipline rules. The transport department, in consultation with the traffic police and other stakeholders has already identified 46 major corridors for implementation of the drive. In the first phase, the drive would be conducted at 15 identified corridors.

The segregated and marked bus lanes will be exclusively reserved for buses and goods carriage from 8 am to 10 pm and no other vehicle will be permitted to ply in those lanes. Vehicles found flouting the rule will be liable for prosecution under section 192-A of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 which prescribes a fine of `10,000, with an imprisonment which may extend to six months.

In case of light motor vehicles, i.e., car and scooter, found parked/unattended in the marked bus lanes, the vehicle will be towed away and the towing charges will be charged in accordance with Rule 16 of Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019.

The department will deploy two enforcement teams in two shifts to enforce traffic discipline in bus lanes.

Each team will cover the entire stretch of road allotted them. In addition, cranes will also be deployed for impounding and removal of vehicles.