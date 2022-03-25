STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

CUET may fuel coaching spree: Delhi school panel writes to Union Education Minister 

NPSC had earlier welcomed the move to introduce CUET and said it will “do away with the stress of appearing in multiple entrance tests” for students.

Published: 25th March 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  An association of private schools has written a letter to the Union Education Minister, expressing apprehension that the introduction of CUET from 2022-23 may encourage “coaching culture” among students.

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had on Monday said the central universities will have to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores to admit students to undergraduate programmes and not the Class 12 marks. The syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT, Kumar had said.

Although the National Progressive Schools Conference (NPSC), an association of Senior Secondary School Principals pan India and abroad, welcomed the move to introduce CUET and said it will “do away with the stress of appearing in multiple entrance tests” for students, it also flagged certain various concerns, including the fact that it might encourage coaching culture.

“While an objective of CUET is to deal with a high cut-off of students of some state boards, this problem could have been addressed by designing a rationalisation structure to bring them in parity with CBSE,” the letter said.

Had earlier welcomed CUET
NPSC had earlier welcomed the move to introduce CUET and said it will “do away with the stress of appearing in multiple entrance tests” for students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Private schools CUET NCERT Coaching culture
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp