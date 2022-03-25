CUET may fuel coaching spree: Delhi school panel writes to Union Education Minister 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An association of private schools has written a letter to the Union Education Minister, expressing apprehension that the introduction of CUET from 2022-23 may encourage “coaching culture” among students.

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had on Monday said the central universities will have to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores to admit students to undergraduate programmes and not the Class 12 marks. The syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT, Kumar had said.

Although the National Progressive Schools Conference (NPSC), an association of Senior Secondary School Principals pan India and abroad, welcomed the move to introduce CUET and said it will “do away with the stress of appearing in multiple entrance tests” for students, it also flagged certain various concerns, including the fact that it might encourage coaching culture.

“While an objective of CUET is to deal with a high cut-off of students of some state boards, this problem could have been addressed by designing a rationalisation structure to bring them in parity with CBSE,” the letter said.

