STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Felt discriminated, says Kashmir man denied room in Delhi hotel; OYO delists facility

In the video, a woman staffer of the hotel can be seen not allowing him to check-in as he was from Jammu & Kashmir.

Published: 25th March 2022 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

OYO Rooms

OYO Hotels (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The phone of Syed Faisal, a 30-year-old from Srinagar, hasn't stopped buzzing since a video of him being denied accommodation at a Delhi hotel went viral.

He said the incident has left him disturbed.

As the clip went viral on social media, hospitality firm OYO took off from its platform the hotel located in north Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

According to police, an FIR has been registered against the owner of the hotel.

Faizal, who works in multi national company as an auditor, said it is for the first time he has faced such kind of "discrimination".

In the video, a woman staffer of the hotel can be seen not allowing him to check-in as he was from Jammu & Kashmir.

"It was really disturbing. How could they do this to me just because I am a native of Jammu and Kashmir. I showed them my passport and my Aadhar card and still they did not allow me in," he told PTI.

Ever since the video has gone viral, Faizal said he has received over 1,000 calls from relatives and media persons.

"My family is worried whether I am fine or not. Every known person is calling me as they want to know what happened," he said.

Reacting to the incident on Twitter, OYO said, "We are appalled that this happened. We have taken the hotel off from our platform immediately."

The company further said, "Our rooms and our hearts are open for everyone, always. This is not something that we will compromise on, ever. We will definitely check what compelled the hotel to deny check-in."

The hotel has not responded to calls and text messages.

"The incident took place on March 22, I was in Jahangirpuri due to some work. At around 4 pm, I reached the hotel and the lady at the desk asked for my ID proofs and when I showed them to her, she noticed my address and said police have directed them to not allow people from Jammu and Kashmir," Faizal said.

In the video, Faizal can be heard repeatedly asking the staffer the reason behind the refusal.

"I asked her multiple time why they are not allowing me in. She did not reply.My job demands travelling but this is the first time that such treatment has been meted out to me," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a complaint was received at Mahendra Park Police Station stating that some people from Jammu and Kashmir were denied accommodation in a hotel in the area.

A case under section 153-B(1)b (any member of a religious, racial, language or regional group or caste or community denied of rights) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigation is in progress, the DCP said.

In the video, the reason for refusal to allot a room was cited as directions from police but I would like to clarify again that no such direction has been given by the local police, she added.

On Wednesday too, the Delhi Police had clarified that it had not issued any direction against giving accommodation in hotels to those from Jammu and Kashmir.

"A purported video has gone viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel reservation due to his J&K ID. The reason for cancellation is being given as direction from police. It is clarified that no such direction has been given by Delhi Police," it said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syed Faisal Oyo
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp