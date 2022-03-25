Tech corner; gadgets to add to shopping list

By Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the gadgets that make for a perfect addition to your shopping list

ZTE Nubia RedMagic 7

The RedMagic 7 is a gaming-centric smartphone from ZTE with a Flagship chip (SD 8 Gen1), a 165Hz high refresh rate 6.8” AMOLED gaming screen with DCI-P3 colour, enhanced cooling system, and gaming triggers. It sports 65W quick charge and a DTS:X surround sound. global.redmagic.com

Blaupunkt TV

Blaupunkt has a new 40’’ HD ready TV at an exciting new price. The TV supports 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, multiple HDMi and Usb ports, as well as HDR10. A 40-watt speaker ensures great sound, while Android provides access to Google Play store. YouTube, Amazon Prime, and SonyLiv can be accessed directly via remote and has 400 nits of brightness. flipkart.com

Persol PO 2496SZ

Iconic Persol’s limited edition 2496SZ features a slim frame with protectors to boot. The motorsport heritage design comes with removable leather inserts and blinkers to shield eyes from dirt and dust. Handmade in Italy, Persol lenses, as always, are ultra fine with maximum UV protection and polarisation. persol.com