Validity of soon-to-expire learner licenses extended: Delhi transport department

The Delhi Transport Department has extended the validity of learner’s driving licences expiring on March 31 by two months till May 31, 2022.

Published: 25th March 2022 07:49 AM

Driving license test

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Transport Department has extended the validity of learner’s driving licences expiring on March 31 by two months till May 31, 2022. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced the development and said it is the final opportunity for people to get their learner’s licences renewed.

“Those Learner’s Licence whose validity is going to expire by March 31 has been extended for a period of 2 months i.e., up to May 31. Pls note that this is the last and final opportunity,” Transport Minister said in a tweet. He also attached a picture of the order issued by his department in this connection.

The order issued by the Transport Department on Thursday said that the validity of driving learner’s licences has been extended from time to time because driving skill test and new appointments for the test were suspended in pursuance of Delhi Disaster Management Authority guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread. 

“It has come to notice that several learner’s licence holders, which were declared valid between February 1, 2020 and March 31, 2022 due to extended validity on account of pandemic situation, have not yet got the skill test appointments and there are many more applicants than the available driving skill test slots.

“Therefore, the validity of those learner’s licence issued by this department whose validity going to expire by March 31, 2022, is further extended as a final opportunity for a period of two months i.e., upto May 31, 2022,” the order said.

