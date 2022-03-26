Delhi International Film Festival to be organised every year: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To promote Delhi as a global shooting destination, the AAP government will hold an international film festival every year under its film policy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

While presenting the budget for financial year 2022-23 in the Assembly, Sisodia said that the Delhi International Film Festival will promote the city's rich culture and diversity.

"With the introduction of the 'Delhi Film Policy,' the AAP government aims to promote the city as a national and international brand. The government will organise the Delhi International Film Festival every year from this year onwards. "Through this film festival, the rich culture and diversity of Delhi will be showcased. Film fraternity from across the country will be invited to the festival," Sisodia said in his budget speech.

The deputy chief minister presented a Rs 75,800 crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23 on Saturday. Sisodia said the film policy will create an environment for the promotion of tourism by attracting filmmakers from across the globe to Delhi.

He said that through the Delhi Film Policy and the film festival, the government will establish new employment and business opportunities related to tourism and art & culture.

One of the important aspects of the film policy will be a completely online single window clearance mechanism (e-film clearance) which will fast-track all the approval processes involving 25 stakeholder agencies, he added. "The most important thing about this film policy is that it will bring forth opportunities for the new local talent and skilled youth in Delhi," Sisodia, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said.

He further said that the policy will create a highly skilled workforce required for the film sector in Delhi. "This workforce, which will be professionally trained and our government, will provide scholarships to the talented youth of Delhi and will also provide internship opportunities," Sisodia said.

Last month, he had made announcement about the initiative and had said that annual scholarship or stipend will be provided to students of Delhi studying at National School of Drama (Delhi), Film and Television Institute of India(Pune), Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (Calcutta), National Institute of Design (Ahmedabad) or any other recognised training institute.