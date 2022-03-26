Delhi third in per capita income: Economic survey 2021-2022

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim and Goa, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2021-22. Delhi’s per capita income grew 16.81% year-on-year to Rs 4, 01,982 in fiscal 2021-22 as against Rs 3,44,136 during 2020-21.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday tabled in the Assembly the economic survey report for the financial year 2021-22. The per capita income of Delhi is reportedly three times higher than the per capita income of India in 2021-22, the report said.

The estimate of Delhi’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at the current prices recorded a growth of 17.65% in the 2021-22 from the previous year as it stood at Rs 9,23,967 crore. “The GSDP increased by about 50% in the last six years — from Rs 6, 16,085 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 9, 23,967 crore during 2021-22,” the report added.

According to the survey report, Delhi also maintained its consistent revenue surplus of Rs 1,450 crore during 2021-22. On March 31, 2021, Delhi’s debt was Rs 40,696.66 crore. The report stated that the debt to GSDP ratio had declined substantially to 5.18% as compared to 8.61% in 2011-12.

The ratio of interest payment to revenue receipts also declined to 6.86% in 2020-21 from the high ratio of 13.03% in 2011-12, indicating that the debt was under control. Sisodia while presenting the Economic Survey support also shared the fifth Delhi’s status report of outcome budget 2021-22 up to December 31, 2021, claiming that nowhere in India, such outcome report is prepared by any government.

In terms of education, Sisodia highlighted that as many as 13,181 new classrooms were constructed and made functional by the government in February 2022 and in the year 2021-22, enrolment in government schools reached a new high to 17.79 lakh students. It indicated that over three lakh more students enrolled in government schools.

“In the last budget, we said that we will start a ‘Business Blasters’ programme and we did it. Under this programme, 3 lakh students were provided the seed money of Rs 2,000 per student leading to generation of 51,000 new business ideas. We have also reserved 673 seats for such students in world-class universities, including DTU, IGDTUW, NSTU etc.”

Sisodia said that as promised in the last year’s budget, Delhi Sports University at Ludlow Castle Sports Complex would start functioning from the next year’s academic session for 250 budding sportsmen.

The minister added, “From monitoring pollution data to large-scale plantations, Delhi’s forest and environment department fought on a war-footing. There was an increase of 493 hectare in the national capital’s green cover.”

Increase in electricity users

Electricity consumers in the national capital increased to 63.87 lakh in 2020-21 but the peak demand and energy consumption failed to pick up due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the 2021-22 economic survey report.

Tax collection drops

The pandemic hit the tax collection of the government with all components of revenue registering a sharp decline in 2020-21, showed the survey. It declined by 19.53 per cent during 2020-21 compared to a 0.16 per cent contraction in 2019-20.