Divyangjan camp provides services to disabled, says Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam visited the Divyangjan camp at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital on Friday. Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP hospital was also present on this occasion.

Gautam said, “The purpose of these camps is to ensure that public services are available to the people in a hassle-free manner. We are organising such camps in all districts of Delhi in order to assist the citizens and also to ensure that their grievances are addressed.”

In this Divyangjan camp, citizens are provided with various types of services such as a disability certificate, UDID card, digital handicap certificate, D-T-C pass, railway department pass, loan etc. Along with this, citizens were also made aware about the welfare schemes run by the government.

The concept under Disability Assistance Camp is that all facilities should be provided to the specially-abled people under one roof so that their problems can be resolved quickly and they don’t have to travel to different places for their work to be done.

Total registrations