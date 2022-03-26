STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Female beggar raped, beaten up by two men in east Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday issued a notice to police seeking details of the FIR and steps taken to arrest the accused in connection with the case.

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old female beggar was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver and his friend in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said on Saturday. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday issued a notice to police seeking details of the FIR and steps taken to arrest the accused in connection with the case.

The woman was found in Ghazipur area on Wednesday by some locals, who then informed the police, a senior police officer said. DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that she was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in east Delhi for preliminary treatment, and later to Safdarjung Hospital for better medical management.

Based on the victim's statement, a case has been registered at Ghazipur Police Station under appropriate sections, the DCP said. Five teams have been formed and investigation has begun in the case, police said. No arrest has been made so far; the condition of the woman is stable, they said.

The DCW in its notice to the police said the victim was abducted and raped by two men, one of whom was an auto driver. It said that she was also allegedly beaten up by her assailants. The notice revealed that the woman was kept in an ICU and has been operated upon for severe injuries on her private parts.

The commission has sought a detailed action taken report in the matter by Tuesday.

